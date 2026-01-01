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<p>Experience sophisticated German engineering and dynamic performance with this sleek, black 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv, now available at MA Capital Automotive. This meticulously maintained sedan boasts a striking black exterior paired with a refined black interior, creating an understated yet luxurious presence on the road. Perfect for navigating Canadian winters or simply enjoying every drive, its all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional stability and confidence in all conditions. With 168,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Audi A3 has been well-traveled and is ready for its next chapter.</p><p>This isnt just any sedan; its a gateway to an elevated driving experience. Under the hood, the efficient yet potent 1.8T engine, coupled with a smooth automatic transmission, delivers a responsive and engaging ride. The Progressiv trim ensures youre surrounded by premium appointments and thoughtful design, making every journey a pleasure. Whether youre commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Audi A3 is engineered to impress.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary quattro® All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road and any season with Audis renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, offering unparalleled grip, stability, and driving confidence.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged 1.8T Engine:</strong> Experience a thrilling blend of performance and efficiency, providing spirited acceleration and dynamic handling that makes driving a joy.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort and elegance of a premium black leather interior, designed to elevate your driving experience with sophistication.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior Finish:</strong> Turn heads with the timeless and commanding presence of this Audis deep black exterior, exuding style and prestige.</li><li><strong>Progressiv Trim Excellence:</strong> Benefit from the refined details and thoughtful amenities that come standard with the Progressiv trim, showcasing Audis commitment to quality and driver focus.</li></ul><p class=p1>Financing Available | Extended Warranty Available</p><p class=p1>Safety Certification available for $988.</p><p class=p1>We strive to ensure the accuracy of all vehicle information; however, errors and omissions may occur. Please verify all details, features, mileage, and availability with the dealership.</p><p class=p1> Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. No admin or hidden fees.</p><p class=p1>If the vehicle is not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, it is deemed to be not drivable, not certified, and may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense.</p><p class=p2>MA Capital Automotive<br>Viewing by appointment only.</p>

2015 Audi A3

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
14398792

2015 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $988

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUGCRFF5F1015079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience sophisticated German engineering and dynamic performance with this sleek, black 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv, now available at MA Capital Automotive. This meticulously maintained sedan boasts a striking black exterior paired with a refined black interior, creating an understated yet luxurious presence on the road. Perfect for navigating Canadian winters or simply enjoying every drive, its all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional stability and confidence in all conditions. With 168,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Audi A3 has been well-traveled and is ready for its next chapter.

This isn't just any sedan; it's a gateway to an elevated driving experience. Under the hood, the efficient yet potent 1.8T engine, coupled with a smooth automatic transmission, delivers a responsive and engaging ride. The Progressiv trim ensures you're surrounded by premium appointments and thoughtful design, making every journey a pleasure. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Audi A3 is engineered to impress.

Here are five features that truly make this 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv stand out:

  • Legendary quattro® All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road and any season with Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, offering unparalleled grip, stability, and driving confidence.
  • Turbocharged 1.8T Engine: Experience a thrilling blend of performance and efficiency, providing spirited acceleration and dynamic handling that makes driving a joy.
  • Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort and elegance of a premium black leather interior, designed to elevate your driving experience with sophistication.
  • Sleek Black Exterior Finish: Turn heads with the timeless and commanding presence of this Audi's deep black exterior, exuding style and prestige.
  • Progressiv Trim Excellence: Benefit from the refined details and thoughtful amenities that come standard with the Progressiv trim, showcasing Audi's commitment to quality and driver focus.

Financing Available | Extended Warranty Available

Safety Certification available for $988.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of all vehicle information; however, errors and omissions may occur. Please verify all details, features, mileage, and availability with the dealership.

 Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. No admin or hidden fees.

If the vehicle is not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, it is deemed to be not drivable, not certified, and may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense.

MA Capital Automotive
Viewing by appointment only.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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647-612-XXXX

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647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$8,988

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2015 Audi A3