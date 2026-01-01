$8,988+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi A3
1.8T Progressiv
2015 Audi A3
1.8T Progressiv
Location
MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
647-612-4080
Advertised Unfit
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience sophisticated German engineering and dynamic performance with this sleek, black 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv, now available at MA Capital Automotive. This meticulously maintained sedan boasts a striking black exterior paired with a refined black interior, creating an understated yet luxurious presence on the road. Perfect for navigating Canadian winters or simply enjoying every drive, its all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional stability and confidence in all conditions. With 168,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Audi A3 has been well-traveled and is ready for its next chapter.
This isn't just any sedan; it's a gateway to an elevated driving experience. Under the hood, the efficient yet potent 1.8T engine, coupled with a smooth automatic transmission, delivers a responsive and engaging ride. The Progressiv trim ensures you're surrounded by premium appointments and thoughtful design, making every journey a pleasure. Whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Audi A3 is engineered to impress.
Here are five features that truly make this 2015 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv stand out:
- Legendary quattro® All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road and any season with Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, offering unparalleled grip, stability, and driving confidence.
- Turbocharged 1.8T Engine: Experience a thrilling blend of performance and efficiency, providing spirited acceleration and dynamic handling that makes driving a joy.
- Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort and elegance of a premium black leather interior, designed to elevate your driving experience with sophistication.
- Sleek Black Exterior Finish: Turn heads with the timeless and commanding presence of this Audi's deep black exterior, exuding style and prestige.
- Progressiv Trim Excellence: Benefit from the refined details and thoughtful amenities that come standard with the Progressiv trim, showcasing Audi's commitment to quality and driver focus.
Financing Available | Extended Warranty Available
Safety Certification available for $988.
We strive to ensure the accuracy of all vehicle information; however, errors and omissions may occur. Please verify all details, features, mileage, and availability with the dealership.
Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. No admin or hidden fees.
If the vehicle is not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, it is deemed to be not drivable, not certified, and may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense.
MA Capital Automotive
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647-612-4080
Alternate Numbers437-328-1010
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647-612-4080