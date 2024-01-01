$16,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
quattro 2.0T PROGRESSIV *LOW MILEAGE*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,650 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT LOW MILEAGE 2015 AUDI Q5 quattro PROGRESSIV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, BRAND NEW CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 17" OEM ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY OEM ROOFRACKS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE ASKING PRICE OF $16,495 + TAX !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH 5,000KMS WARRANTY. FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4
