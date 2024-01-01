Menu
MINT LOW MILEAGE 2015 AUDI Q5 quattro PROGRESSIV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, BRAND NEW CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 17 OEM ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY OEM ROOFRACKS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE ASKING PRICE OF $16,495 + TAX !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH 5,000KMS WARRANTY. FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

122,650 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

122,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1LFCFP8FA115265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,650 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT LOW MILEAGE 2015 AUDI Q5 quattro PROGRESSIV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, BRAND NEW CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 17" OEM ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY OEM ROOFRACKS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE ASKING PRICE OF $16,495 + TAX !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH 5,000KMS WARRANTY. FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Audi Q5