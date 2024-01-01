Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-150

227,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

  1. 1705694066
  2. 1705694066
  3. 1705694066
  4. 1705694066
  5. 1705694066
  6. 1705694066
  7. 1705694066
  8. 1705694066
  9. 1705694066
  10. 1705694066
  11. 1705694066
  12. 1705694066
  13. 1705694066
  14. 1705694066
  15. 1705694066
  16. 1705694066
  17. 1705694066
  18. 1705694066
  19. 1705694066
  20. 1705694066
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
227,000KM
Used
VIN 1ftew1ep2ffb72021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Antepli Cars

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS 171,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 73,000 KM $8,450 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in North York, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 149,000 KM $15,450 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

416 739 6070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150