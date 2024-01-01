Menu
<div>Hard to find cheap 4X4 Reg Cab truck. Check out the as traded special! Includes 2 sets of rims and tires. A/C works. Brakes have been done recently. Has exhaust leak when first starts. Power windows, power locks, power pedals. Rockers starting to show some rust. Great price!!! Low KM for the year. </div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Easton Auto Sales Inc</div><br /><div>OMVIC Certified and UCDA member. </div><br /><div>613-561-5172</div>

2009 Ford F-150

177,850 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,850KM
Used
VIN 1FTPF14V49KC21675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 177,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to find cheap 4X4 Reg Cab truck. Check out the as traded special! Includes 2 sets of rims and tires. A/C works. Brakes have been done recently. Has exhaust leak when first starts. Power windows, power locks, power pedals. Rockers starting to show some rust. Great price!!! Low KM for the year.


Easton Auto Sales Inc
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

