$7,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
XLT 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
177,850KM
Used
VIN 1FTPF14V49KC21675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Mileage 177,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to find cheap 4X4 Reg Cab truck. Check out the as traded special! Includes 2 sets of rims and tires. A/C works. Brakes have been done recently. Has exhaust leak when first starts. Power windows, power locks, power pedals. Rockers starting to show some rust. Great price!!! Low KM for the year.
Easton Auto Sales Inc
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
