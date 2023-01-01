$45,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2015 Isuzu NQR
2015 Isuzu NQR
Crew Cab 12 ft Landscape Box
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
70,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10466904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Flatbed
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Isuzu NQR for sale by dealer,
70,699 kms, $45,500 5.2L diesel, 4 door crew cab, 12 ft landscape box, air conditioning, electric locks and windows, cruise control, tilt wheel, ready to work and certified.
Contact Abraham at 416-428-7411, A and A Truck Sale 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1