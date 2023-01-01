2015 Isuzu NQR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 9 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10466904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Flatbed

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,999 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.