2015 Isuzu NQR

70,999 KM

Details

$45,500

$45,500 + tax & licensing
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

2015 Isuzu NQR

2015 Isuzu NQR

Crew Cab 12 ft Landscape Box

2015 Isuzu NQR

Crew Cab 12 ft Landscape Box

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

70,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Isuzu NQR for sale by dealer,

 

70,699 kms, $45,500 5.2L diesel,  4 door crew cab, 12 ft landscape box, air conditioning, electric locks and windows, cruise control, tilt wheel, ready to work and certified. 

 

Contact Abraham at 416-428-7411, A and A Truck Sale 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto. 

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

416-428-7411
