$22,600+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$22,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,415KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG5FL730007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 144,415 KM
Vehicle Description
***COMING SOON***COMING SOON***COMING SOON***
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front Floor Mats
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Tow Hooks
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.21 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Trim
Chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Hill holder control
Skid plate(s)
Rear seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER TINTED GLASS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2015 Jeep Wrangler