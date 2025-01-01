Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>24900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

AUTOMATIC, 4X4 V6, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2017 Jeep Wrangler

93,221 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara, Auto, Power Options, A/C, 93 km

12730146

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara, Auto, Power Options, A/C, 93 km

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,221KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG8HL674714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,221 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>24900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

AUTOMATIC, 4X4 V6, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-744-7090

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2017 Jeep Wrangler