$25,500+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 172" WB 60" CA ST
2016 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 172" WB 60" CA ST
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
VIN 3C7WRTCJ7GG322990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO AIR CONDITION 4X4 4 DOOR POWER WINDOW POWER LOOCK POWER MIRROR 10 FT FLAT BOX TOW HINGE EXCELLENT CONDITION CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Mini Floor Console
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Armrests w/Storage
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8
Exterior
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 Speakers
Powertrain
engine coolant temp
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Additional Features
Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 6
Dashboard Storage
500 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Oil Temperature
196 L Fuel Tank
164 km/h (102 mph) Maximum Speed
123 kgs (13
2993.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 RAM 3500