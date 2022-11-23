$17,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9358198
- VIN: 1FMCU9GDXHUB70445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,997 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape,A Well Regarded SUV !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2017 Ford Escape comes with a 1.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 179 HORSEPOWER.
Well reviewed: "...the Ford Escape is a smart, safe choice among a crop of great contenders. The 2017 Escape receives style and power upgrades, improved small item storage, and an updated tech interface that packs plenty of connected punch," (edumunds.com).
"It is a finalist for our 2017 Best Compact SUV for the Money award and a finalist for our 2017 Best Compact SUV for Families award," (cars.usnews.com).
#1 in 2017 Affordable Compact SUVs
#1 in 2017 Affordable Crossover SUVs
#1 in 2017 Affordable SUVs with 2 Rows
#2 in Used Compact SUVs $15K to $20K
#2 in Used SUVs with 2 Rows $15K to $20K (cars.usnews.com).
ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
