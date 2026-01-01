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Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline LX for sale in North York, ON

2017 Honda Ridgeline

229,730 KM

Details Features

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Ridgeline

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14068413

2017 Honda Ridgeline

LX

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

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Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
229,730KM
VIN 5FPYK3F34HB506029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 230998
  • Mileage 229,730 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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416-665-XXXX

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416-665-1000

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$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2017 Honda Ridgeline