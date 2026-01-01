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<p dir=ltr><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.</span></p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Auto Rev Inc.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>4457B Chesswood Dr</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Toronto, ON</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>M3J 2C2 </span></p>

2017 Nissan Frontier

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SV

Watch This Vehicle
14206418

2017 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SV

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1780438079701
  2. 1780438080175
  3. 1780438080580
Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV8HN746963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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$20,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2017 Nissan Frontier