$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
180,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DR2MMXHC680737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7308
- Mileage 180,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV, white color with 180,000km (STK#7308) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $14990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- 3rd row seating
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV, white color with 180,000km (STK#7308) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $14990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- 3rd row seating
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Silver roof rails
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
5.25 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
SLIDING REAR SEAT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
18.3 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 156,199 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Avenger SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 219,087 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 177,157 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2017 Nissan Pathfinder