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2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN | PROTECTION GROUP | REAR CAMERA |
2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN | PROTECTION GROUP | REAR CAMERA |
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
437-494-3945
$18,985
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
178,483KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT2HS762538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 178,483 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
** GORGEOUS BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR ON BLACK / DIESEL GREY PREMIUM CLOTH INTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH 5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE, 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REAR VIEW CAMERA, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, TOW HOOKS, FOG LAMPS, POWER 10-WAY DRIVER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, UCONNECT 5-INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW, SECOND-ROW IN-FLOOR STORAGE, PROTECTION GROUP, CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
** NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
** GORGEOUS BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR ON BLACK / DIESEL GREY PREMIUM CLOTH INTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH 5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE, 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REAR VIEW CAMERA, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, TOW HOOKS, FOG LAMPS, POWER 10-WAY DRIVER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, UCONNECT 5-INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW, SECOND-ROW IN-FLOOR STORAGE, PROTECTION GROUP, CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
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$18,985
+ taxes & licensing>
Total Auto Sales
437-494-3945
2017 RAM 1500