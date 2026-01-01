2018 Audi Q5

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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.......SUV.......PROGRESSIV PACKAGE.........2.0 LITER 4-CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE WITH 252 HP AND 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE.......QUATTRO - AWD........AUTOMATIC........LEATHER INT...........PANORAMIC ROOF.........A/C........NAVIGATION........BACKUP CAMERA........BLIND SPOT........LANE DEPARTUR .........FACTORY TOW PACKAGE.........APPLE AND ANDROID CARPLAY.........HEATED SEATS.........FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS.........HEATED SIDE MIRRORS........BLUETOOTH.........KEYLESS GO........PUSH START........POWER TAILGATE........POWER SEATS.......ALLOY WHEELS........PARKING SENSORS........TPMS SYSTEM........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.....</p><p><br><br>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4WD AUDI Q5? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br><br>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT <br>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA   <br>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br><br>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br><br><br>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........<br><br><br>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS AUDI IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br><br><br>1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA<br><br><br>2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:<br>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4<br><br><br>3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE<br><br><br>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS 4X4 AUDI Q5 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........<br><br><br>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:<br><br>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br><br>AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:<br><br>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....<br><br>DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</p>

2018 Audi Q5

131,868 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
14366923

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,868KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,868 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.......SUV.......PROGRESSIV PACKAGE.........2.0 LITER 4-CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE WITH 252 HP AND 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE.......QUATTRO - AWD........AUTOMATIC........LEATHER INT...........PANORAMIC ROOF.........A/C........NAVIGATION........BACKUP CAMERA........BLIND SPOT........LANE DEPARTUR .........FACTORY TOW PACKAGE.........APPLE AND ANDROID CARPLAY.........HEATED SEATS.........FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS.........HEATED SIDE MIRRORS........BLUETOOTH.........KEYLESS GO........PUSH START........POWER TAILGATE........POWER SEATS.......ALLOY WHEELS........PARKING SENSORS........TPMS SYSTEM........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.....



INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4WD AUDI Q5? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT 
NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA   
CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........


VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........


WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS AUDI IN 3 EASY STEPS:


1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA


2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4


3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS 4X4 AUDI Q5 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........


ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-633-XXXX

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416-633-8188

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$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2018 Audi Q5