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2018 Ford Edge

145,514 KM

Details Features

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Edge

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14186210.814233575?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=25803

2018 Ford Edge

SE FWD

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,514KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK3G93JBB66457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AA Canada Inc

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AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

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1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
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$10,980

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2018 Ford Edge