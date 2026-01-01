$10,980+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Edge
SE FWD
2018 Ford Edge
SE FWD
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
145,514KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK3G93JBB66457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
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1-855-350-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-350-1313
Alternate Numbers647-350-1313
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing>
AA Canada Inc
1-855-350-1313
2018 Ford Edge