Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

79,968 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1701448530
  2. 1701448531
  3. 1701448531
  4. 1701448530
  5. 1701448530
  6. 1701448531
  7. 1701448532
  8. 1701448532
  9. 1701448532
  10. 1701448532
  11. 1701448532
  12. 1701448531
  13. 1701448531
  14. 1701448532
  15. 1701448531
  16. 1701448532
  17. 1701448532
  18. 1701448532
  19. 1701448531
  20. 1701448531
  21. 1701448531
  22. 1701448531
  23. 1701448531
  24. 1701448532
  25. 1701448532
  26. 1701448531
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,968KM
Used
VIN WVWVF7AU9JW223425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline AUTO for sale in North York, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline AUTO 95,045 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline AUTO for sale in North York, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline AUTO 70,400 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD for sale in North York, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD 94,842 KM $26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf R