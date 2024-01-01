Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf R

104,236 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf R

GOLF R AWD!! 6SPD MANUAL! LEATHER, FENDER AUDIO!

2017 Volkswagen Golf R

GOLF R AWD!! 6SPD MANUAL! LEATHER, FENDER AUDIO!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

104,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWWF7AU5HW118136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,236 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! CHECK OUT THIS GOLF R AWD!! ONE OWNER TRADED-IN AT A VOLKSWAGEN STORE!! Loaded up with everything you need including: all wheel drive, 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!, Golf R sport alloy wheels, leather interior, heated seats, navigation, Fender audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, touch-screen radio, forward collision warning, radar cruise control, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $262 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

FENDER AUDIO PKG
LEATHER
POWER SEAT
HEATED SEATS
NAVIGATION
BACK-UP CAMERA
SPORT BUCKET SEATS
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Volkswagen Golf R