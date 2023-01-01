$59,890+ tax & licensing
$59,890
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi A7
55 Progressiv
Location
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
50,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10013811
- Stock #: P10965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 50,553 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
