2019 Audi Q8

Listing ID: 10020327

10020327 Stock #: 6819

6819 VIN: WA1AVAF12KD006819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 60,501 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Leather Steering Wheels

