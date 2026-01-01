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** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!! <br><br>EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, were offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Dont miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!<br><br>Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options. <br><br>Were thrilled to offer a used 2020 Ford Edge SEL, grey color with 224,000km (STK#9948) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:<br>- Automatic Transmission<br>- Heated seats<br>- Bluetooth<br>- Reverse camera<br>- Alloy wheels<br>- Power windows<br>- Power locks<br>- Power mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.<br><br>Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.<br><br>At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. Thats why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. Were proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.<br><br>Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!<br><br>All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)<br>*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*

2020 Ford Edge

224,003 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Edge

SEL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~

Watch This Vehicle
14526223

2020 Ford Edge

SEL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

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Contact Seller
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$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
224,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J92LBA75918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9948
  • Mileage 224,003 KM

Vehicle Description

** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!

EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2020 Ford Edge SEL, grey color with 224,000km (STK#9948) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Interior

rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console

Convenience

Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers

Mechanical

Maintenance-free battery

Suspension

Independent front suspension classification

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
8 Cupholders
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
3 REAR HEADRESTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
APP MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
190 WATTS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
ONE-TOUCH FOLD FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VEHICLE LOCATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
AUTO HIGH BEAM DIMMER HEADLIGHTS
GOOGLE SEARCH CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
FRONT PEDESTRIAN AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
WIPER ACTIVATED HEADLIGHTS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
REAR CAMERA SYSTEM WASHER
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
HOTSPOT WI-FI
FORDPASS CONNECT SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
VISUAL WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
CHROME SURROUND GRILLE COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
PEDESTRIAN DETECTION PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
VOICE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VOICE OPERATED RADIO
10 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
BODY-COLOR REAR SPOILER COLOR
LOW OIL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
ORGANIZER STORAGE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
CHROME GRILLE COLOR
STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST TIP COLOR
4.2 IN. (DUAL) INSTRUMENT CLUSTER SCREEN SIZE
ENGINE START/CABIN PRECONDITIONING SMART DEVICE AP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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647-407-9528

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$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2020 Ford Edge