2022 Audi Q3

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<p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing </p><p dir=ltr>We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p dir=ltr>Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.</p><p dir=ltr>As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra</p><p dir=ltr> WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!</p><p dir=ltr>FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.</p><p> </p>

2022 Audi Q3

50,648 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Audi Q3

Komfort

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14167882.813560419?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=25803

2022 Audi Q3

Komfort

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,648KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1AECF39N1088065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,648 KM

Vehicle Description

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing 

We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. 

 

We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

 WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!

FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

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1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2022 Audi Q3