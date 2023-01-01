$74,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E
GT Performance Edition|AWD|COPILOT360|FULLPANOROOF
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
- Listing ID: 10230977
- Stock #: M5396
- VIN: 3FMTK4SX8NMA10221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,501 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : FULLY ELECTRIC, GT PERFORMANCE EDITION, MULTI DRIVE MODES, UNBRIDLE MODE WITH UNBRIDLE EXTENDED (TRACK MODE), AWD, FULL GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, FORD CO-PILOT360 ACTIVE 2.0, MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM, BREMBO BRAKES, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREEN, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN STAR WHITE METALLIC TRICOAT ON MATCHING PERFORMANCE GRAY INTERIOR, STITCHED ACTIVEX SEAT MATERIAL SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE COLLISION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, DRIVER ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM MACH ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM B&O SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, ENTERTAINMENT APPS AND GAMES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
PREMIUM OPTIONS :
Star White Metallic Tri-Coat - $800.00
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof - $1,895.00
Interior Protection Package - $350.00
Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 - $2,545.00
