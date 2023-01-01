Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

9,501 KM

Details Description

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance Edition|AWD|COPILOT360|FULLPANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

GT Performance Edition|AWD|COPILOT360|FULLPANOROOF

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10230977
  2. 10230977
  3. 10230977
  4. 10230977
  5. 10230977
  6. 10230977
  7. 10230977
  8. 10230977
  9. 10230977
  10. 10230977
  11. 10230977
  12. 10230977
  13. 10230977
  14. 10230977
  15. 10230977
  16. 10230977
  17. 10230977
  18. 10230977
  19. 10230977
  20. 10230977
  21. 10230977
  22. 10230977
  23. 10230977
  24. 10230977
  25. 10230977
  26. 10230977
  27. 10230977
  28. 10230977
  29. 10230977
  30. 10230977
  31. 10230977
  32. 10230977
  33. 10230977
  34. 10230977
  35. 10230977
  36. 10230977
  37. 10230977
  38. 10230977
  39. 10230977
  40. 10230977
  41. 10230977
  42. 10230977
  43. 10230977
  44. 10230977
  45. 10230977
  46. 10230977
  47. 10230977
  48. 10230977
  49. 10230977
  50. 10230977
Contact Seller

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10230977
  • Stock #: M5396
  • VIN: 3FMTK4SX8NMA10221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,501 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : FULLY ELECTRIC, GT PERFORMANCE EDITION, MULTI DRIVE MODES, UNBRIDLE MODE WITH UNBRIDLE EXTENDED (TRACK MODE), AWD, FULL GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, FORD CO-PILOT360 ACTIVE 2.0, MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM, BREMBO BRAKES, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREEN, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN STAR WHITE METALLIC TRICOAT ON MATCHING PERFORMANCE GRAY INTERIOR, STITCHED ACTIVEX SEAT MATERIAL SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE COLLISION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, DRIVER ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM MACH ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM B&O SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, ENTERTAINMENT APPS AND GAMES, AND MUCH MORE!!!

PREMIUM OPTIONS :
Star White Metallic Tri-Coat - $800.00
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof - $1,895.00
Interior Protection Package - $350.00
Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 - $2,545.00



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 BMW 7 Series 75...
 55,676 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Cayenne...
 50,476 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche Panamer...
 60,030 KM
$119,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory