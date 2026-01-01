$29,980+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
108,130KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RRFFG2NN383333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,130 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email AA Canada Inc
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AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
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Call Dealer
855-350-XXXX(click to show)
855-350-1313
Alternate Numbers647-350-1313
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing>
AA Canada Inc
855-350-1313
2022 RAM 1500