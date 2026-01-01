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2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, ***No Accident History***, ***7-Passenger Seating***, ***Full Self-Driving Computer (Hardware 3)***, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, Long Range Battery, Premium Interior, Panoramic Glass Roof, Premium Audio System, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Navigation System, Autopilot Capability, Wireless Phone Charging, Premium Connectivity Features, Over-the-Air Software Updates, Large Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, Apple Music & Streaming Apps Integration, Keyless Entry, Mobile App Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, LED Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 20-Inch Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, 360-Degree Vehicle Visualization, USB-C Charging Ports, Folding Rear Seats, Spacious Cargo Area, Exceptional Electric Range, Clean CarFax, Fully Loaded Example, Comes With Two Sets of Tires.

2022 Tesla Model Y

116,899 KM

Details Description Features

$41,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD /7-PASSENGER /FULL SELF DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle
14283839

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD /7-PASSENGER /FULL SELF DRIVE

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

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Contact Seller

$41,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SAYGAEE4NF535014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,899 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, ***No Accident History***, ***7-Passenger Seating***, ***Full Self-Driving Computer (Hardware 3)***, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, Long Range Battery, Premium Interior, Panoramic Glass Roof, Premium Audio System, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Navigation System, Autopilot Capability, Wireless Phone Charging, Premium Connectivity Features, Over-the-Air Software Updates, Large Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, Apple Music & Streaming Apps Integration, Keyless Entry, Mobile App Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, LED Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 20-Inch Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, 360-Degree Vehicle Visualization, USB-C Charging Ports, Folding Rear Seats, Spacious Cargo Area, Exceptional Electric Range, Clean CarFax, Fully Loaded Example, Comes With Two Sets of Tires.

Vehicle Features

Interior

rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
HARD CARGO COVER

Convenience

Rear Cupholders
Rain sensing front wipers

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Suspension

Independent front suspension classification

Mechanical

Electric power steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Heated Side Mirrors
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Rear Seatbelt Pretensioners
3-point front seatbelts
Wood interior accents
FM Radio
Led Headlights
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
1 SUBWOOFER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
3 REAR HEADRESTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
POWER STEERING WHEEL EASY ENTRY
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
AIR CONDITIONING STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
14 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VOICE OPERATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
VEHICLE LOCATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
PANORAMIC MOONROOF / SUNROOF
AUTO HIGH BEAM DIMMER HEADLIGHTS
FRONT PEDESTRIAN AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT CAMERA SYSTEM
AUDIO SYSTEM MEMORIZED SETTINGS
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
SLACKER INTERNET RADIO APP
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
FAUX SUEDE DOOR TRIM
10 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
FRONT RECORDING DASH CAMERA
TUNEIN INTERNET RADIO APP
SEND DESTINATION TO VEHICLE NAVIGATION DATA
MAINTENANCE SCHEDULING SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
HD RADIO RADIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WI-FI
PERIMETER ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
SECURITY EVENT/COLLISION ALERT SMART DEVICE APP FU
USB FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SPOTIFY INTERNET RADIO APP
330 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
560 WATTS
FULLY AUTOMATED ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTRO
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
10 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
11.5 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITING TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION
CAMERA SYSTEM DISPLAY SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
TESLA APP SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
VISUAL WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
OVER-THE-AIR MAP UPDATES (OTA) NAVIGATION SYSTEM
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BLACK GRILLE COLOR
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
PEDESTRIAN DETECTION PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
REAR SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
USB-C FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
VOICE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VOICE OPERATED RADIO
BODY-COLOR REAR SPOILER COLOR
STEERING WHEEL MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
VENTILATED DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
VEHICLE AND KEY MEMORY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TWIN-TUBE GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
TWIN-TUBE GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
LITHIUM ION ELECTRIC MOTOR BATTERY TYPE
BLACK DOOR HANDLE COLOR
REVERSE GEAR TILT SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
USB-C REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
12 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DOUBLE WISHBONE FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
USB REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
12 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
15 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
75 KWH EV BATTERY CAPACITY
PHONE AS A KEY SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
REAR RECORDING DASH CAMERA
SIDE RECORDING DASH CAMERA
WINDOW OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ENGINE START/CABIN PRECONDITIONING SMART DEVICE AP
NACS (SAE J3400) ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

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877-554-XXXX

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877-554-4226

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$41,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

877-554-4226

2022 Tesla Model Y