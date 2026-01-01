$41,950+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE AWD /7-PASSENGER /FULL SELF DRIVE
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE AWD /7-PASSENGER /FULL SELF DRIVE
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$41,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,899 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, ***No Accident History***, ***7-Passenger Seating***, ***Full Self-Driving Computer (Hardware 3)***, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, Long Range Battery, Premium Interior, Panoramic Glass Roof, Premium Audio System, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Navigation System, Autopilot Capability, Wireless Phone Charging, Premium Connectivity Features, Over-the-Air Software Updates, Large Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, Apple Music & Streaming Apps Integration, Keyless Entry, Mobile App Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, LED Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 20-Inch Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, 360-Degree Vehicle Visualization, USB-C Charging Ports, Folding Rear Seats, Spacious Cargo Area, Exceptional Electric Range, Clean CarFax, Fully Loaded Example, Comes With Two Sets of Tires.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
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Mechanical
Additional Features
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