2021 Tesla Model Y

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*</span><span>Very Clean Tesla Model Y </span>PERFORMANCE <span>AWD</span><span>. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Accident Avoidance System, Tinted Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control;, Lane departure alert/Keep, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Cruise Control, Back Up/Side Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seat, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.52% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

2021 Tesla Model Y

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE**DUAL MOTOR* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13982868

2021 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE**DUAL MOTOR* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13982868
  2. 13982868
  3. 13982868
  4. 13982868
  5. 13982868
  6. 13982868
  7. 13982868
  8. 13982868
  9. 13982868
  10. 13982868
  11. 13982868
  12. 13982868
  13. 13982868
  14. 13982868
  15. 13982868
  16. 13982868
  17. 13982868
  18. 13982868
  19. 13982868
  20. 13982868
  21. 13982868
  22. 13982868
  23. 13982868
  24. 13982868
  25. 13982868
  26. 13982868
  27. 13982868
  28. 13982868
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
178,000KM
VIN 5YJYGDEF6MF250790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4006
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*Very Clean Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE AWD. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Accident Avoidance System, Tinted Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control;, Lane departure alert/Keep, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Cruise Control, Back Up/Side Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seat, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.52% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca






Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T TECHNIK AWD CERTIFIED *28 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T TECHNIK AWD CERTIFIED *28 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 108,900 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 160,780 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 188,630 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Tesla Model Y