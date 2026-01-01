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<p dir=ltr>AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing </p><p dir=ltr>We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p dir=ltr>Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.</p><p dir=ltr>As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra</p><p dir=ltr> WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!</p><p dir=ltr>FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.</p><p> </p>

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

72,950 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14463096.824039986?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=25803

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto FWD

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

855-350-1313

  1. 14463096.824039986?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=25803
  2. 14463096.824040016?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=25803
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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPAKM6R1657693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,950 KM

Vehicle Description

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing 

We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. 

 

We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

 WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!

FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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855-350-XXXX

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855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

855-350-1313

2024 Mazda MAZDA3