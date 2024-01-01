$13,777+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus IS 250
4dr Sdn Auto AWD NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NAVI LOW KM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3574
- Mileage 174,445 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
4dr Sdn Auto AWD NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOTH NAVIGATION LOW KM, CLEAN CAR FAX ,SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST, HEATED AND COOLANT LEATHER SEATS , BACK UP CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, HEATHE LEATHER SEATS,PUSH START
BLUE TOOTH, CRUIZE CONTROL,
EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES + RIMS INCLUDED
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
