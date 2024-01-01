Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

4dr Sdn Auto AWD NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOTH NAVIGATION LOW KM, CLEAN CAR FAX ,SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST, HEATED AND COOLANT LEATHER SEATS , BACK UP CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, HEATHE LEATHER SEATS,PUSH START BLUE TOOTH, CRUIZE CONTROL, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES + RIMS INCLUDED
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER /////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

2008 Lexus IS 250

174,445 KM

$13,777

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus IS 250

4dr Sdn Auto AWD NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NAVI LOW KM

2008 Lexus IS 250

4dr Sdn Auto AWD NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NAVI LOW KM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,777

+ taxes & licensing

174,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCK262882021396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3574
  • Mileage 174,445 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

4dr Sdn Auto AWD NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOTH NAVIGATION  LOW KM, CLEAN CAR FAX ,SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST, HEATED AND COOLANT LEATHER SEATS , BACK UP  CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, HEATHE LEATHER SEATS,PUSH START

BLUE TOOTH, CRUIZE CONTROL,

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES + RIMS INCLUDED

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT  available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$13,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2008 Lexus IS 250