<p data-start=0 data-end=120><strong data-start=0 data-end=32>For Sale: 2009 Honda Element</strong><br data-start=32 data-end=35 />Clean, reliable, and versatile SUV – perfect for daily driving or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=122 data-end=137><strong data-start=122 data-end=135>Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=138 data-end=465><li data-start=138 data-end=164><p data-start=140 data-end=164>2.4L 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li data-start=165 data-end=191><p data-start=167 data-end=191>Automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=192 data-end=213><p data-start=194 data-end=213>Front-wheel drive</p></li><li data-start=214 data-end=264><p data-start=216 data-end=264>Spacious interior with flat-folding rear seats</p></li><li data-start=265 data-end=298><p data-start=267 data-end=298>Easy-to-clean rubber flooring</p></li><li data-start=299 data-end=327><p data-start=301 data-end=327>Rear-hinged access doors</p></li><li data-start=328 data-end=348><p data-start=330 data-end=348>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=349 data-end=376><p data-start=351 data-end=376>Power windows and locks</p></li><li data-start=377 data-end=395><p data-start=379 data-end=395>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=396 data-end=430><p data-start=398 data-end=430>AM/FM/CD stereo with AUX input</p></li><li data-start=431 data-end=465><p data-start=433 data-end=465>Ample cargo space and headroom</p></li></ul><p data-start=467 data-end=606 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Well-maintained and in good condition. Great choice for outdoor enthusiasts, pet owners, or anyone needing a practical, dependable vehicle.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

12566462

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

