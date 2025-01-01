$10,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Element
EX
2009 Honda Element
EX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2009 Honda Element
Clean, reliable, and versatile SUV – perfect for daily driving or weekend adventures.
Features:
2.4L 4-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive
Spacious interior with flat-folding rear seats
Easy-to-clean rubber flooring
Rear-hinged access doors
Air conditioning
Power windows and locks
Cruise control
AM/FM/CD stereo with AUX input
Ample cargo space and headroom
Well-maintained and in good condition. Great choice for outdoor enthusiasts, pet owners, or anyone needing a practical, dependable vehicle.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330