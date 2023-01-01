$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9926747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5