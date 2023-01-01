Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

167,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1683583037
  2. 1683583125
  3. 1683583143
  4. 1683583138
  5. 1683583140
  6. 1683583141
  7. 1683583140
  8. 1683583140
  9. 1683583142
  10. 1683583142
  11. 1683583236
  12. 1683583236
  13. 1683583236
  14. 1683583236
  15. 1683583236
  16. 1683583236
  17. 1683583236
  18. 1683583236
  19. 1683583236
  20. 1683583236
  21. 1683583236
  22. 1683583236
  23. 1683583236
  24. 1683583236
  25. 1683583236
  26. 1683583236
  27. 1683583236
  28. 1683583236
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9926747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Terminal Motors

2013 Ford Fiesta Tit...
 137,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 167,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Veloste...
 175,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory