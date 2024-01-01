2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA NEW TIRES SAFETY CERTIFED, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW ALL 4 TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES( TIRES ONLY) INCLUDED </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

199,724 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA NEW TIRES SAFETY CERTIFED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA NEW TIRES SAFETY CERTIFED

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1713194128
  2. 1713194128
  3. 1713194128
  4. 1713194128
  5. 1713194128
  6. 1713194128
  7. 1713194128
  8. 1713194128
  9. 1713194128
  10. 1713194128
  11. 1713194128
  12. 1713194127
  13. 1713194128
  14. 1713194127
  15. 1713194128
  16. 1713194128
  17. 1713194128
  18. 1713194128
  19. 1713194128
  20. 1713194128
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
199,724KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5S9XB7245008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,724 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA NEW TIRES SAFETY CERTIFED, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY,

NEW ALL 4 TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES( TIRES ONLY) INCLUDED

 

CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB AUTO 2.0i w-Touring NO ACCIDNET SAFETY for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB AUTO 2.0i w-Touring NO ACCIDNET SAFETY 157,855 KM $12,777 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER B-TOOTH 165,630 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM REMOTE START for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM REMOTE START 142,106 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze