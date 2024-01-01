$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Deals on Wheels Auto
1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-815-0333
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A51489
- Mileage 259,740 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle Sold AS-IS
Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra,
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.
All trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for trusting
DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO
