<p>This Vehicle Sold AS-IS <br><br>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra,</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711644327186_7394828142536962 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.<br>Thank you for trusting<br>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2011 Ford F-150

259,740 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

2011 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

259,740KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1CF5BFA51489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A51489
  • Mileage 259,740 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle Sold AS-IS

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra,

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for trusting
DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
HD shock absorbers
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Intelligent oil life monitor

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Interior

Speed Control
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
fuel gauge
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
obsidian vanes
3-point centre lap belt
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

2011 Ford F-150