<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-),</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1712085999821_09650263533949177 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

135,282 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,282KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM5DC601276

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,282 KM

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Front/rear floor mats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Centre console w/armrest
Exterior temp display
Cruise control w/steering wheel-mounted controls
(8) cup holders
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Driver & front passenger seat back map pockets
Illuminated cargo area
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: active head restraints
Vehicle security system w/immobilizer key system
Cargo under-floor storage area
(6) bottle holders
50/50 split flat-folding 2-passenger 3rd row bench seat
Advanced Drive Assist Display -inc: trip computer
Push ignition button
Tri-zone auto climate control w/2nd row controls & microfilter
Front passenger & 2nd/3rd row grab handles
LH side coat hook
LH storage behind 3rd row
(8) cargo hooks

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Body-colour bumpers
Front/rear black mud guards
Black Roof Moulding
UV-reducing solar windshield glass
Temp style tire w/steel wheel
Front chin & rear roof spoilers
Chrome accents on front/rear fascia

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child-safety rear door locks
Front seat side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: occupant classification sensors
Curtain side-impact airbags -inc: rollover protection for outboard positions in all rows
2nd row LATCH & upper tether seat anchor system
1st/2nd/3rd row adjustable head restraints
Easy Fill Tire Alert

Front/rear stabilizer bars
4-wheel drive
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
3.5L V6 ENGINE
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Engine block heater -inc: installed black heater cord

(2) cupholders

In-glass antenna
aux audio input jack

low fuel
Rear centre console w/2nd row vent for A/C & heat
Warning lights -inc: low washer fluid
3-point ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: pretensioners w/load limiters
front/2nd row height adjusters
60/40 split flat-folding 3-passenger 2nd row reclining bench seat -inc: walk-in feature
fold-down centre armrest w/storage
Illumination -inc: window switches

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2013 Nissan Pathfinder