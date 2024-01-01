Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

146,488 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

146,488KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1UF4B1441339

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blacl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,488 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4DR SEDAN, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS

NEW FRONT TIRES + BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

ADD $499+ 13%TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED

available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

2011 Mazda MAZDA3