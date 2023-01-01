$4,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Smart fortwo
Pure
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
110,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9552112
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA8BK450479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 110,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great , no problems, all services are up to date.
Automatic
Milage 110,500 km
3 cyl engine 1 L engine - Gas sipper !
RWD
NO Accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9OoankQiwL1gMDNF51HGwVigvJMAZovr
Tires and breaks are fresh
2 seater
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!
Price: $4,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS
OR
$499 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
