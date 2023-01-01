Menu
2011 Smart fortwo

110,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pure

Location

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

110,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552112
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA8BK450479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Smart For Two Pure 2011 No accidents Financing

Runs and drives great , no problems, all services are up to date.

Automatic

Milage 110,500 km

3 cyl engine 1 L engine - Gas sipper !

RWD

NO Accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9OoankQiwL1gMDNF51HGwVigvJMAZovr

Tires and breaks are fresh

2 seater

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!

Price: $4,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS

OR

$499 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9     

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag

