2011 Smart fortwo

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9552112

9552112 VIN: WMEEJ3BA8BK450479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Manual Steering Knee Air Bag

