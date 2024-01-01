Menu
♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED 
♦️2 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY

RARE****** 2012 FORD FOCUS 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. SE FLEX FUEL INCLUDES: HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AFTERMARKET APPLE CAR PLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE. THE PERFECT RELIABLE GAS SAVER. 

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE! PRICE +HST NO HIDDEN FEES 

ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOME

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE 

WE STAND BEHIND EVERY VEHICLE WE SALE
TERMINAL MOTORS IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS COMMITTED TO YOU

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
(416)-527-0101

2012 Ford Focus

133,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus

SE

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP3F20CL364680

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED ♦️2 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY
RARE****** 2012 FORD FOCUS 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. SE FLEX FUEL INCLUDES: HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AFTERMARKET APPLE CAR PLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE. THE PERFECT RELIABLE GAS SAVER. 
?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE! PRICE +HST NO HIDDEN FEES 
?ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOME
?PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE 
"WE STAND BEHIND EVERY VEHICLE WE SALE"TERMINAL MOTORS IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS COMMITTED TO YOU"
TERMINAL MOTORS1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE(416)-527-0101

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2012 Ford Focus