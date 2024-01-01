$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
SE
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP3F20CL364680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED ♦️2 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY
RARE****** 2012 FORD FOCUS 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. SE FLEX FUEL INCLUDES: HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AFTERMARKET APPLE CAR PLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, AND MUCH MORE. THE PERFECT RELIABLE GAS SAVER.
?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE! PRICE +HST NO HIDDEN FEES
?ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOME
?PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE
"WE STAND BEHIND EVERY VEHICLE WE SALE"TERMINAL MOTORS IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS COMMITTED TO YOU"
TERMINAL MOTORS1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE(416)-527-0101
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
