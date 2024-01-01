Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

104,661 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFD

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFD

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

104,661KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE7CU154346

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3573
  • Mileage 104,661 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring