$8,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFD
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFD
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
104,661KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHDB8AE7CU154346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3573
- Mileage 104,661 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
2008 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sdn Auto AWD NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH NAVI LOW KM 174,445 KM $13,777 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLE ,SAFETY CERT. LEATHER CAMERA TOW 223,275 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT NO ACCIDENT CAMERA BLUETOOTH SAFETY 163,062 KM $10,777 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales
289-837-1234
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring