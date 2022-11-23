Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

149,000 MI

Details Description

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

Limited

Location

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

149,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9370693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 MI

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER .. LIMITED LOADED .. CERTIFIED 

Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

