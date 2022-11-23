$14,490+ tax & licensing
$14,490
+ taxes & licensing
Oscars Motors
647-787-8379
2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Limited
Location
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
149,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 MI
Vehicle Description
