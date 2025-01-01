2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p>Thanks for the clarification! Heres the updated sales text without navigation or backup camera:</p><hr /><p><strong>2012 Mazda3 GT – Super Low Kilometers – One Owner – Very Clean</strong></p><p>For sale is a <strong>2012 Mazda3 GT</strong> with <strong>super low kilometers</strong>. This is a <strong>local Ontario vehicle</strong> with only <strong>one mature owner</strong>. Exceptionally clean, well-cared-for, and in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.</p><p><strong>Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Ultra low kilometers</strong> – far below average for the year</p></li><li><p><strong>Ontario car</strong> – locally owned and driven</p></li><li><p><strong>Single owner</strong> – clean history, no accidents</p></li><li><p>Always <strong>garage kept</strong>, non-smoker vehicle</p></li></ul><p><strong>Well-Equipped with Features Including:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Leather seats</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Power sunroof</p></li><li><p>Bose premium sound system</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>17-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Fog lights</p></li><li><p>Automatic headlights</p></li><li><p>USB and auxiliary audio inputs</p></li><li><p>Cruise control and steering wheel audio controls</p></li><li><p>Stability control and traction control</p></li></ul><p>A perfect balance of sporty handling, reliability, and comfort. This GT model stands out with its condition and <strong>remarkably low mileage</strong>.</p><p>Don’t miss this rare find. Contact to schedule a viewing or test drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

57,800 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | LOW KMS | LIKE NEW

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | LOW KMS | LIKE NEW

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1W57C1641413

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,800 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
