$11,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GT | LOW KMS | LIKE NEW
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GT | LOW KMS | LIKE NEW
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks for the clarification! Here's the updated sales text without navigation or backup camera:
2012 Mazda3 GT – Super Low Kilometers – One Owner – Very Clean
For sale is a 2012 Mazda3 GT with super low kilometers. This is a local Ontario vehicle with only one mature owner. Exceptionally clean, well-cared-for, and in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.
Highlights:
Ultra low kilometers – far below average for the year
Ontario car – locally owned and driven
Single owner – clean history, no accidents
Always garage kept, non-smoker vehicle
Well-Equipped with Features Including:
Leather seats
Heated front seats
Power sunroof
Bose premium sound system
Bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry with push-button start
17-inch alloy wheels
Fog lights
Automatic headlights
USB and auxiliary audio inputs
Cruise control and steering wheel audio controls
Stability control and traction control
A perfect balance of sporty handling, reliability, and comfort. This GT model stands out with its condition and remarkably low mileage.
Don’t miss this rare find. Contact to schedule a viewing or test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330