2012 Toyota Corolla

<div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO NO ACCIDENT 4DR SEDAN , LOW KM ONLY 133913KM, </span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #231f20; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>ADD $499+ 13%TAX  FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z9KfhyihYbq24yZqc97IDYuuONyTGQ1x>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z9KfhyihYbq24yZqc97IDYuuONyTGQ1x</a></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE</span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2012 Toyota Corolla

133,913 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO 4 DR SEDAN LOW KM NO ACCIDENT

2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO 4 DR SEDAN LOW KM NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

133,913KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE8CC899323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,913 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO NO ACCIDENT 4DR SEDAN , LOW KM ONLY 133913KM,

ADD $499+ 13%TAX  FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED

CLEAN NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z9KfhyihYbq24yZqc97IDYuuONyTGQ1x

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT AUTO POWER WINDOWS LOCK MIRRORS for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT AUTO POWER WINDOWS LOCK MIRRORS 190,525 KM $7,777 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr EX Tech NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr EX Tech NO ACCIDENT NAVIGATION LEATHER 71,593 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan AUTO FAMILY VAN NEW TIRE+ NEW BRAKES TOW HITCH for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan AUTO FAMILY VAN NEW TIRE+ NEW BRAKES TOW HITCH 180,012 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2012 Toyota Corolla