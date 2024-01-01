$11,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN MAN CE
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,786KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE9CC821570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,786 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence
Interior
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Fadeout dome lamp
Side window defoggers
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Outside temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
12V accessory pwr outlet
Deodorizing air filter
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Front seat mounted side air bags
Smart stop technology (SST)
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
Suspension
coil springs
Additional Features
low washer fluid
door ajar
water temp gauge
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts
key remind
seat belt remind
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2012 Toyota Corolla