2012 Toyota Corolla

105,786 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

105,786KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE9CC821570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,786 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Fadeout dome lamp
Side window defoggers
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Outside temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
12V accessory pwr outlet
Deodorizing air filter

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Front seat mounted side air bags
Smart stop technology (SST)
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors

Suspension

coil springs

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
water temp gauge
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts
key remind
seat belt remind

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

