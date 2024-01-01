$14,500+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
4dr XDRIVE AWD LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GERY
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,592 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO AWD, LOW KM ONLY 124592KM,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF,CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, , HEATED SEATS, BLUE TOOTH,
NEW ALL 4 BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
ADD %599 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
