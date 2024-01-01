2013 BMW 3 Series

Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY AUTO AWD, LOW KM ONLY 124592KM,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF,CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, , HEATED SEATS, BLUE TOOTH, NEW ALL 4  BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING ADD %599 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2, JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER /////////Financing available some conditions apply///// //////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ////////// background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></span></p></div>

2013 BMW 3 Series

124,592 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr XDRIVE AWD LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr XDRIVE AWD LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,592KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3C3C57DF979352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GERY
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,592 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD, LOW KM ONLY 124592KM,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF,CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, , HEATED SEATS, BLUE TOOTH,

NEW ALL 4  BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

ADD %599 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series