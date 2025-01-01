Menu
2013 Ford Focus

105,991 KM

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

SE NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM HEATED SEATS

13058573

2013 Ford Focus

SE NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM HEATED SEATS

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,991KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FADP3F28DL356603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,991 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Focus SE, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CARFAX

 

A/C BLOWS COLD

 

CAR SOLD AS-IS

 

Mwaymotors.com

636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L5B2

 

Reach out to us @:

𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝟮𝟵𝟮 𝟲𝟳𝟯𝟮

mwaymotors5@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

365-292-6732

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2013 Ford Focus