$4,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Focus
SE NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM HEATED SEATS
2013 Ford Focus
SE NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM HEATED SEATS
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,991KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FADP3F28DL356603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,991 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Focus SE, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CARFAX
A/C BLOWS COLD
CAR SOLD AS-IS
Mwaymotors.com
636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L5B2
Reach out to us @:
𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝟮𝟵𝟮 𝟲𝟳𝟯𝟮
mwaymotors5@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M-Way Motors
2013 Ford Focus SE NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM HEATED SEATS 105,991 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Low KM Backup Cam AWD FACTORY WARRANTY VALID 53,850 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2018 Audi TTS Low KM No Accident Apple Carplay 66,214 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Email M-Way Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
365-292-XXXX(click to show)
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing>
M-Way Motors
365-292-6732
2013 Ford Focus