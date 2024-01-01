$13,490+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
Touring
2013 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,880 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN, FULLY LOADED 2013 CIVIC TOURING!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!!! CALL TODAY!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic Touring, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This maroon beauty boasts a sleek design with a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making this Civic a cost-effective choice for any driver. With 135,880km on the odometer, this well-maintained Honda has plenty of life left in it.
This Civic Touring comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its heated leather seats to the power-adjustable driver's seat, you'll be enveloped in comfort and convenience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy crystal-clear navigation with the integrated GPS system. Cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, and the rear-view camera makes parking a breeze. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a comprehensive security system.
Come see this well-equipped Civic Touring today at Twin Oaks Auto! With its blend of practicality and style, this sedan is sure to make a lasting impression.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330