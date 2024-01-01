Menu
SUPER CLEAN, FULLY LOADED 2013 CIVIC TOURING!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!!! CALL TODAY!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic Touring, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This maroon beauty boasts a sleek design with a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making this Civic a cost-effective choice for any driver. With 135,880km on the odometer, this well-maintained Honda has plenty of life left in it.

This Civic Touring comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its heated leather seats to the power-adjustable drivers seat, youll be enveloped in comfort and convenience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy crystal-clear navigation with the integrated GPS system. Cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, and the rear-view camera makes parking a breeze. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a comprehensive security system.

Come see this well-equipped Civic Touring today at Twin Oaks Auto! With its blend of practicality and style, this sedan is sure to make a lasting impression.

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

2013 Honda Civic

135,880 KM

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

Touring

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,880KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F78DH000268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,880 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN, FULLY LOADED 2013 CIVIC TOURING!! DRIVES LIKE NEW!!! CALL TODAY!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic Touring, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This maroon beauty boasts a sleek design with a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making this Civic a cost-effective choice for any driver. With 135,880km on the odometer, this well-maintained Honda has plenty of life left in it.

This Civic Touring comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its heated leather seats to the power-adjustable driver's seat, you'll be enveloped in comfort and convenience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy crystal-clear navigation with the integrated GPS system. Cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, and the rear-view camera makes parking a breeze. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a comprehensive security system.

Come see this well-equipped Civic Touring today at Twin Oaks Auto! With its blend of practicality and style, this sedan is sure to make a lasting impression.

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-339-3330

2013 Honda Civic