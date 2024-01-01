Menu
2013 Kia Rio

135,199 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

LX+ Hatchback | Auto | You Safety You Save!!

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ Hatchback | Auto | You Safety You Save!!

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

135,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADM5A36D6808493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

