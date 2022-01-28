Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Cadillac ATS

136,797 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2014 Cadillac ATS

2014 Cadillac ATS

4dr Sdn 2.0L AWD NAVIGATION RED LEATHER NO ACCIDEN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Cadillac ATS

4dr Sdn 2.0L AWD NAVIGATION RED LEATHER NO ACCIDEN

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

136,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193648
  • Stock #: 3013
  • VIN: 1G6AH5RXXE0111501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,797 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, AWD 4DR SEDAN,  RED LEATHER INTERIOR,LOADED WITH GPS NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA , SUNROOF,SENSORS,  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING AND FRONT SEATS, PUSH START, REMOTE START

4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER

WETHER TECH MATS

EXTRA SET OF TIRES + RIMS( BOTH BLACK ALLOY)

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED RED LEATHER INTERIOR

 CLEAN CAR FAX  local Ontario car fax  verified and aviable  AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gWdxmc6DD77WTvzzZRMENZfT6WxeEFzF

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 39,637 KM
$32,777 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 41,708 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 131,828 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory