2014 Cadillac ATS
4dr Sdn 2.0L AWD NAVIGATION RED LEATHER NO ACCIDEN
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8193648
- Stock #: 3013
- VIN: 1G6AH5RXXE0111501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,797 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, AWD 4DR SEDAN, RED LEATHER INTERIOR,LOADED WITH GPS NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA , SUNROOF,SENSORS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING AND FRONT SEATS, PUSH START, REMOTE START
4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER
WETHER TECH MATS
EXTRA SET OF TIRES + RIMS( BOTH BLACK ALLOY)
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED RED LEATHER INTERIOR
CLEAN CAR FAX local Ontario car fax verified and aviable AT NO EXTRA COST
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gWdxmc6DD77WTvzzZRMENZfT6WxeEFzF
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
