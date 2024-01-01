$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
AUTO SE 7SEAT LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM A/C
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
AUTO SE 7SEAT LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM A/C
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Sold As Is
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,649 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,
SE, AUTO, 7 PASSENGER FAMILY VAN,SOLD AS TRADED,CLEAN CAR FAX, NO ACCIDENT ,LOW KM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL , WAS DAILY DRIVEN TILL THIS WEEK
CAR FAX HERES THE LINK ON OUR WEBSITE
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)
Sold AS IS
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234