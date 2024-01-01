Menu
AUTO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, 

SE, AUTO, 7 PASSENGER FAMILY VAN,SOLD AS TRADED,CLEAN CAR FAX, NO ACCIDENT ,LOW KM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, WAS DAILY DRIVEN TILL THIS WEEK CAR FAX HERES THE LINK ON OUR WEBSITE 

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

Sold AS IS 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ////////// This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,649 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

AUTO SE 7SEAT LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM A/C

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

AUTO SE 7SEAT LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM A/C

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,649KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2ER283576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,649 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,

SE, AUTO, 7 PASSENGER FAMILY VAN,SOLD AS TRADED,CLEAN CAR FAX, NO ACCIDENT ,LOW KM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL ,  WAS DAILY DRIVEN TILL THIS WEEK

CAR FAX HERES THE LINK ON OUR WEBSITE

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

Sold AS IS

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan