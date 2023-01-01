$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2014 Ford Focus
LOW KMS.. CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT
Location
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD FOCUS
ONLY 120,000 KMs
IN GREAT CONDITION. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES!
?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
?WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!
?YOU ARE SAVING ON BRAND NEW 4 TIRES AND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND WITCHES INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
# FREE OIL CHANGE
# FREE DETAILING
# FREE CARFAX
EQUIPPED WITH:
-BACK UP SENSORS
-HEATED SEATS
-BLUETOOTH
-AUTO ON/OFF LIGHTS
-FOG LIGHTS
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
