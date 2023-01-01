Menu
2014 Ford Focus

120,000 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

LOW KMS.. CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT

2014 Ford Focus

LOW KMS.. CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS.. CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT

2014 FORD FOCUS
ONLY 120,000 KMs

IN GREAT CONDITION. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES!

?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

?WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!

?YOU ARE SAVING ON BRAND NEW 4 TIRES AND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND WITCHES INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

# FREE OIL CHANGE
# FREE DETAILING
# FREE CARFAX

EQUIPPED WITH:
-BACK UP SENSORS
-HEATED SEATS
-BLUETOOTH
-AUTO ON/OFF LIGHTS
-FOG LIGHTS

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

