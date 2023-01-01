Menu
2014 Infiniti Q60

148,700 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

2014 Infiniti Q60

2014 Infiniti Q60

Premium

2014 Infiniti Q60

Premium

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Advertised Unfit

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: JN1CV6EL4EM131259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 148,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE

2014 INFINITI Q60 with Navigation and leather heated seats plus back up camera. Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new, Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST.

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-2

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$16,995+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$18,995 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

