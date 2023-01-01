2014 Infiniti Q60

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9840290

9840290 VIN: JN1CV6EL4EM131259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 148,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

