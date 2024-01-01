Menu
<div style=border: 1pt solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; padding: 0cm;><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 13.5pt; PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY ONE OWNER  NO ACCIDENT  LOW KM AUTO, 4MATIC ,AWD, , 360 CAM, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH,BLIND SPOT ALERT,  LANE KEEP , CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,  KEYLESS,SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER MEMORYY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL ADD $699+HST FOR SAFETY
CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

104,472 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

ONE OWNER E350 4MATIC LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PANO NAVI

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

ONE OWNER E350 4MATIC LOW KM NO ACCIDENT PANO NAVI

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,472KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDHF8JB6EB070569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,472 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

ONE OWNER  NO ACCIDENT  LOW KM AUTO, 4MATIC ,AWD, , 360 CAM, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH,BLIND SPOT ALERT,  LANE KEEP , CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,  KEYLESS,SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER MEMORYY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

ADD $699+HST FOR SAFETY

CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT

CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class