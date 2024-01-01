Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

116,150 KM

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester

AWD Auto 2.5i NO ACCIDENT LOW KM NEW BRAKES B-TOOT

2014 Subaru Forester

AWD Auto 2.5i NO ACCIDENT LOW KM NEW BRAKES B-TOOT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

116,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCBCXEH406084

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,150 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AWD Auto 2.5i NO ACCIDENT LOW KM , ALL 4 NEW BRAKES INSTALLED  THE DAY OF LISTING,

 BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, BACK UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, ALLOY RIMS

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,

EXTRA SET OF TIRES AND RIMS ( WINTER) FOR $300 PLUS TAX

 

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT  available please check the link

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Subaru Forester